HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019:
This year, you find that you land safely no matter what goes on. A serious demeanor does not reveal the authentic you, but you often use that front. The playful personality within delights others. If single, you could meet "the one" this year. You will know when this person enters your life. If attached, the two of you evolve to a new level of closeness. If at the correct age, you may witness a new addition to your family. AQUARIUS is your friend.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You use spontaneity and the unexpected to gain within your immediate circle. You welcome change more than others realize. Be gracious in dealing with a loved one or child. At times, you feel this person is excessive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Reach out for someone at a distance who you often do not speak to. You love catching up on news. You express a willingness to adapt plans if need be. Curb a tendency toward excess.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A partner makes an effort and appears to have reevaluated a problem that keeps emerging. You have a tendency to go to extremes, no matter what occurs. Be more open to this person's suggestions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your emotional nature seems to be tamer than usual. What might prove interesting is how a partner or loved one starts acting moody when you don't! The less said, the better. Be caring in your dealings with this person.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You seem to be dragging your heels around a project, causing a delay in getting to the more fun aspects of the day. A loved one misses you and wants to pitch in. Let it happen. You might enjoy yourself more.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You cannot and should not hold back at present, especially if a friend or loved one seems more flexible than usual. Just be yourself and allow the child within to emerge. Fun will simply happen and will come with good vibes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Your thoughts revolve around your home, investments and the possibility for change. You see a situation differently than in the recent past. Be more open and fun-loving in how you approach a personal matter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might be jammed between several choices and not sure which way to turn. A conversation with a relative or dear friend might suggest which way to go. Ultimately, trust yourself and your intuition.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Be aware of the costs of proceeding as you have. Fatigue marks your thoughts, and you might prefer not to make a decision at this moment. Try not to let this reluctance flow into your day.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Others value your attention and time. No matter which way you turn, you find someone seeking you out. Be gracious. Enjoy visiting, yet make time for a child or loved one. Sometimes, you can be overly serious. Relax.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might want to hunker down and get into a project, a book or even the Sunday newspaper. You are a gregarious sign, but also one that loves your downtime. News from a distance puts a smile on your face.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You might want to greet a friend and let this person know how much you value him or her. A little craziness or silliness with friends or loved ones becomes likely as you relax. Help an uptight person get past his or her rigidity.