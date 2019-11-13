ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Communication flourishes, and you see more possibilities around an authority figure. Are you sure you cannot get someone else to change a position? You may inspire this person to open up his or her thinking. Emotions will flow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You might be overly serious about a financial matter. If you slow down, you will see two different paths. Decide which path would be best for you. Do not close yourself off to possibilities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You are personality-plus. You have a situation that proves difficult to handle. A partner could maintain some distance if they do not get their way. You need to be true to yourself and remain sensitive to others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Step back and gain a new perspective. You could be uncomfortable with what you are hearing. You have a precise approach to a volatile yet creative issue. This matter could involve a child.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH Zero in on priorities, and do not allow others to confuse a situation that impacts you. You need to know what you want before you start a conversation. A discussion with a partner or associate about finances could keep your mind busy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Be willing to take a stand over important information. You know instinctively which way to go. Do not minimize what is bothering you. A partner could be inspired by your conversation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You will support a partner in achieving a long-term goal. Be willing to follow through on a unique idea. A decision could play a strong role in others' minds. Curb a tendency to be vague.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Defer to a partner who has a strong sense of direction and what is appropriate. Be open in a discussion that could be heated. A partner wants to discuss finances or another key matter. You might be pleased with what occurs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Defer to others, especially because you might not have a choice. How you see a pattern developing might be the result of another person's comments. Recognize that this judgment could be biased.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You have a lot of ground to cover. You have your hands full dealing with different issues. You see a situation develop in a manner that impacts or could impact your day-to-day life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You seem to be more creative and dynamic than usual, or you might be willing to express your ideas more openly than usual. A discussion could revolve around finances. You cannot overestimate the importance of finances.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Stay anchored and know what you are dealing with. You have a different way of presenting new ideas and helping others see a different perspective. A boss or higher-up could be changing his or her mind right in front of you.

