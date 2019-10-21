ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Pulling away from someone who could be clingy and needy might be necessary for you to flourish. Once you do so, your playfulness emerges, creating excitement and stimulating many good ideas. One of these gems could impact love and/or finances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Make calls while you can in the a.m. The pace quickens in the afternoon, and you will want to be supportive and present for a loved one or friend. What emerges from an afternoon discussion leads to unusual success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Assessing your financial situation could make you feel uneasy and sometimes touchy. Later in the day, return calls and return to your normally swift living pace. A boss or older relative shares a lot. Listen.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Curb spending and honor a fast change of pace. Until you arrive at the other end of what is occurring, make no commitments. You might be surprised at what comes up for you after mulling over recent events.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Do not judge yourself harshly even if you feel you are very slow to get started. You need that period. Once the afternoon arrives, you will scarcely have time to think, but you will feel a lot.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You know when and how to pull back. A meeting in the morning could prove more provocative than you originally thought possible. You might want some extra time to deal with some of the ideas that the meeting spawned.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Depending on your mood, you react differently to pressure. Deal with what comes down in the a.m. Your resourcefulness kicks in this morning and your resilience emerges. You know that you will find the right timing and answers to whatever issue you might be dealing with.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Defer to a loved one who you care enormously about. Understand what is happening with a loved one or child. You might need to walk in this person's shoes. Late-day responsibilities seem to drop on you from nowhere.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH One-on-one relating is highlighted. The other party enjoys all your attention. Take an overview and be open to new ideas. A matter revolving around your home might not be as clear as you would like.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Others seek you out en masse. You know how to handle an onslaught of popularity. You also sense a different energy revolving around an idea, conversation or interactions. Verify what you feel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You have a clear objective and are determined to follow through. By afternoon, you have so many people and activities around you that you might lose track of your responsibilities for the day.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your imagination can be overly active in the a.m. You keep adding on -- at least in your mind -- to others' statements, projects and ideas in general. Attempt to stay centered.