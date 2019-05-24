ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Be easygoing when dealing with friends. A lot of talk surrounds a friend. Be more optimistic than usual as you make fun plans for the weekend. Note a sense of indulgence that could come into play as soon as lunch.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Back out of a conversation involving your professional life. You could cause a problem that might need to be dealt with almost immediately. A boss might be more than aware of your actions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Reach out for a loved one or someone you often have lively discussions with. You do not need to agree, but you learn a lot from each other. A sense of mutual respect exists between you. Confusion surrounds plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You gain if you keep your conversations on a one-on-one level. Your ability to get past a problem is highlighted. You might make plans to get together with a friend. Know that you will catch up with this person on the weekend.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Be willing to take action if someone starts getting upset or if a misunderstanding comes up out of the blue. You will be able to bypass a problem if you do. Indulgence seems to be the theme at present.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Pace yourself. Keep your emotions out of a situation. You will see this matter in a different light soon enough. Stay open to possibilities. Clear your desk and complete today's work. You will feel much freer than you do now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You could be in a situation that demands unusual creativity and dynamic thinking. Your ability to get past a problem is highlighted. You might want to rethink a decision with more care. Listen to news with a grain of salt.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Be aware of what needs to happen in order for you to feel more secure. Your domestic life becomes more important, as a partner could be more volatile than usual. He or she might be going through unusual changes and might be having difficulty adjusting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Clear your mind and say exactly what you are thinking. You could feel as if a change is inevitable. Process a personal matter by simply discussing what is on your mind and how you feel.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Loosen up the bonds between you and a loved one. You could feel as if you do not have a choice, but you need to give the other party a greater sense of freedom. Your sense of humor emerges toward the end of the day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You seem to have a certain magic and draw others to you. In general, you could feel as if there is no choice but the present one. Today you will see otherwise. Be more upbeat than in the recent past. Stay on top of your email and calls.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Handle a personal matter directly. How you feel and what you do could change radically. Your sense of humor might give you some distance for a problem. You will see this issue differently in the next few days.