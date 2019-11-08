ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Express your inner drive and others cannot help but respond. Your imagination takes you down a new path. A respected individual joins in a discussion. You will have an intriguing choice.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Take your time using your creative skills. You could find that someone does not appreciate your efforts. Remember, whatever you do, you are doing ultimately for you. Flow with a friend's request.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Zero in on what you want and get past a problem quickly. A meeting, even for business, could turn into a frolicsome, fun time, setting the stage for the weekend. A partner or close friend whispers in your ear. This person has a great idea!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Open up to another person and discuss what is on your mind. You will opt to head in a new direction. Visualization, as well as a discussion, helps you create much more of what you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Reach out to another person. Before you realize it, you might have a very intense conversation and/or set up a visit soon. You have a lot to discuss. Taking an overview and detaching helps you make excellent choices.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating helps settle a problem before it becomes too difficult. A fun attitude goes far in creating much more of what you need and desire.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Defer to another person if you desire. You might want to pass on an opportunity in order to lighten some of your obligations. You have an experiment you would like to try -- you want to see the results.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Pace yourself. Refuse to get into a problem that really is not yours to deal with. Clear off your desk, complete what you must and take a deep breath. You need this weekend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Put on your dancing shoes later tonight. Today you might have a lot to deal with, possibly a boss or an associate. You might hear information that you deem impossible, but it isn't.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You head in a new direction because you feel you must. Emphasis is on property, real estate and a long-term desire. A family member presents a different perspective.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your smile is a sure-bet winner. Others tend to move in close rather than back off. You are very serious, especially if a suspicion revolves around your finances. Be clear and direct in how you handle a personal issue.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Touch base with your desires before making any major decisions. A friend or associate might be urging you in a particular direction. In your heart, you know what you want to do. Go with your instincts. Learn to listen to your inner voice.