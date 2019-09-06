ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You could be considering a potential idea that you often return to. This idea, which has a quality of fantasy, could be shared to see whether it's possible to realize. It just might be. You're more than ready for the weekend.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You could want some quality one-on-one time with a dear friend, but it looks as though you nearly have to make a reservation. At present, this person feels pressured, so you might suggest getting together sometime during the weekend.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You could be on overload and wanting to change direction. When you land, get a breath of fresh air and remember that the weekend is about to happen, your tune changes. Treat a child or loved one well.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You recognize that you have a lot to do. Your intention to enjoy yourself this weekend could fall apart unless you complete certain projects today. With that thought in mind, you could bypass hassles and complete what you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You walk away from a misunderstanding because you're no longer interested in working through one more hassle with this specific person. You're tired of dealing with his or her issues. Your lack of interest speaks volumes. Complete certain responsibilities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You could be a lot happier if you mellow out and follow through on certain tasks. You might be concerned over a domestic matter or a financial involvement with real estate. Time is your ally.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your imagination could be fired up by a friend who seems to present wild ideas and solutions. Without a doubt, you enjoy this person and can work out a lot of issues with his or her input.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You go through several unusual conversations during the day. Tap into your imagination when speaking to a loved one or child — especially if making plans. Your serious nature always seems to give way to fun with this person.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You feel the power of the planets and seem ready to take on any valid challenge. Many people gravitate toward you. As you make your preferences known, be diplomatic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH If you feel off, don't push. You have a tendency to go overboard or to extremes. You work hard, play hard and can be exhausted after a period of living 100%.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Your fun-loving nature comes through. Even if you're concerned about a loved one, you seem to rustle up friends for a fun get-together. As a group, you go to wild extremes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Get past a dominant person in your life who keeps tossing jobs, errands and other things on you. Clear your desk; complete what you must. Tap into an older friend or relative.