HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019:
This year you find that you are questioning both what is going on and your role in creating these events. You look for more understanding. If single, you are often drawn to others, but your biggest problem might be pushing away your admirers. Your love life could easily become overwhelming. If you are attached, the two of you take off for a cup of coffee, just the two of you. You will plan several getaways for only the two of you. LIBRA enjoys being around you, and makes no bones about it!
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You finally get answers, but not because you pushed for them. Rather, you hang back and encourage a partner to chat away. Do not make a big deal out of what you hear. Just smile.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You could question your plans. On one level, you might want to clear out a project or get a better sense of what you want to do. Make it OK to change your plans. You cannot avoid an important talk either way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Your very nature encourages you to lighten up and make the most of a fun invitation or suggestion. In some way, you are unstoppable in your pursuit of enjoying others and the moment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You have a very caring attitude that comes through to others. You might not have the right words, but you communicate your feelings well. Touch base with a family member whom you do not see often.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Make calls in the a.m. and catch up on others' news. You might adjust plans because of what you hear. Do not hesitate to share some very good news that might surround someone who is younger than you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You might be overly concerned about your finances and how to maintain your budget. You might be eyeing an investment or a purchase. Double-check your information and do the research.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You are personality-plus and cannot get enough of others. You have been somewhat reclusive of late. Suddenly, you want to go out and meet a friend or two for brunch or a movie. Keep it light.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Take your time making plans. Be honest with yourself. If you do not want to visit with others and would rather spend the day alone, do so. Remember, this is your Sunday too. Get into a favorite game.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You might be touched by a friend and his or her choices. You have a way of letting others know how much you care about them or appreciate their efforts. A conversation over a meal could be more important than you think.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You might hear a lecture or have a discussion that forces you to rethink a decision. You might do best opening up this topic for conversation in your immediate circle. You will hear a variety of perspectives.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You have the ability to look at the big picture. Refuse to get caught up in details someone might present. What you get is the implications and the possibilities. Touch base with someone who lives at a distance.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Pace yourself and get as much of a project completed as you can. A partner, loved one or dear friend could pitch in — if asked to make this "chore" more interesting. You might surprise yourself by what a good time you have.