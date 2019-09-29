HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019:
This year, you will open up to fast changes. You could find that others seem more amenable than in the recent past. They respond to a gentler, more caring you. Without realizing it, you open many doors that were previously closed to you. If single, you have suitors everywhere, yet you might not be sure who is best for you. Date until you know. If you're attached, you and your sweetie might be looking at remodeling your home, moving or buying a new home. Your immediate circle of friends grows, as does your bond. CAPRICORN's bluntness tests your patience.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might want to spend some quality time with loved ones or family this morning. Even flipping a pancake could prove to be fun when there are several participants. Be willing to adjust plans accordingly. Consider postponing afternoon plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Get into a project that you have been avoiding. It hovers above you like a dark cloud. Make others happy and make yourself happy; clear out this project. You will not only delight in getting it done, others will celebrate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Your spunk mixes with your childlike personality. You and others could have a ball together. A child delights in your company, as does an adult. Encourage those around you to relax and let go.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You will be best close to home. Face the facts: Home is where your heart is anyway. Invite family and friends over for a fun get-together. Make a special, well-liked meal and all falls into place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Open up a conversation that needs to happen. Others might be avoiding the topic. As soon as this talk is done, all is better. You will be surprised by the strength of another person's feelings. Take a midday snooze if you want. Wednesday, you become playful.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Open up to new possibilities, but be aware of how much you need to spend to get to a position of security and well-being. Don't blow your budget, but rather, honor it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Do not push someone away; rather, stay centered and focused. You could discover that someone you care about is out of whack. Ask a pertinent question or two without making the other party feel insecure.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be aware of subtle currents running behind the scenes. You could be challenged by events and not sure of yourself. If that's the case, do little and assume a holding position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Where your friends are is where you want to be. You could weave an interesting path to get there, as you want to visit an older person first. Curb any extravagant spending.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might not be comfortable with all the attention you are getting. Others look to you for advice and feedback, and today is no exception. If you're out for an early dinner or a late brunch, you might feel that you are playing the role of the sage!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Keep reaching out to someone at a distance. You not only love speaking to this person, you gain strong insights from your talks too. You could reveal a secret without intending to. Careful!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. If you're not comfortable with this new closeness, you might want to politely distance yourself. A friend could be cantankerous at best. Steer clear if necessary.