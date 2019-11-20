ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Review all matters that involve detailed work, especially if they were done in the past three weeks. Reorganize a project that you want completed pronto. Instinct guides you when questioning what seems like a crazy idea.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH While many people around you could be fussing about certain details, your creativity and ability to sleuth out a problem takes center stage. Keep in mind your real desire and you will make the right choices.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Defer more often to others. You tend to make situations more difficult than they need to be -- at least at the moment. Play it low-key, especially if you find you are questioning more than normal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You could draw a strong reaction when you express yourself. Understand your objective as that knowledge can help keep you on track. News from a distance might not be clear even if you think it is.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH You have the ability to overcome a personal matter -- though if involved with finances, a yellow light flashes for today. Do not sign any legal papers right now. You will later note a need for a change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You beam and make a big difference in others' attitudes toward you. Often people find you hard to follow or understand. You speak of details more than objectives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Much is going on behind the scenes. You could be confused about the outcome of a personal matter. Someone you care about could be very difficult. It's possible that person is you, and you are triggering others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Zero in on what you want. It appears you have a second chance. Grab it and run. You see life from a different perspective than many of the people around you. Do not undercut or criticize a close associate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Take a stand if necessary. You will feel as if you cannot get a personal matter under control. You might be missing an important detail. Give yourself some time to gain a better perspective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Do not push so hard to achieve a long-desired goal. Your ability to read between the lines emerges when someone reveals more about a project or happening than you were told.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH Your sense of humor emerges, allowing greater give-and-take. Your perspective changes as a partner or close loved one starts revealing more of his or her thoughts. Both of you will gain through greater openness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHHH Allow another person to seize the reins of power. You might like the break and decide to be a little more carefree. Your sensitivity is heightened though you might not want to act on those feelings just yet.

