ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Try for an overview. New information comes forward that encourages you to think through an already-made decision. You could be questioning a problem in which stories vary because of anger and perspective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. Use caution when dealing with a financial partner or agreement. Anger could become an issue when you're dealing with a child or loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Continue to defer to others and allow more give-and-take. How you deal with a dear friend might surprise a close family member. You might be forced to rethink your decision. Opportunities pop up out of left field.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Take a deep breath; rethink a decision involving your daily life. You could be a lot happier with a different schedule or another change. A conversation could become more animated than you anticipated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You can use your high libido energy creatively at work or with a hassle. Certainly, someone who makes your eyes twinkle whenever you see him or her senses your mood. True to form, you manage to have it all, if you plan well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You need to understand that when dealing with someone from whom you want more, his or her reactions could startle you. How you approach this person needs to be done with care, especially if you don't know him or her well.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You could be tired of having to explain yourself when you feel that you're perfectly clear. Assume that someone could have a block on this topic and that it needs to be approached differently. Stay calm.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have been. You might want to make an adjustment to your style and spending. You'll be much happier in the long run. A friend or loved one lets you know how much he or she disagrees with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You surprise others with your attitude. You might be changing how to present your assets, both latent talents as well as financial matters. Keep a sense of self-discipline and you'll have more choices later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Take your time when dealing with a personal matter. You often don't discuss what's on your mind. You might need to take a break or sign up for a yoga class to get distance from any agitation. You'll be amazed at the results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your willfulness emerges when you're dealing with a partner. You want to have your way, as does the other person. Perhaps putting the disagreement to bed and continuing with your normal interaction will give you some insight.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your emotional nature draws others toward you. You often hear true confessions, although you might prefer not to. A friend could become a drag or quite needy. You might need to distance yourself for a while.