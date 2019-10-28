ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Use your well-known ability to find your way through the most difficult problems. You reach solutions whether they involve an intimate bond, a financial dealing or major life issues. Trust in your ability to deal with depth and controversy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Standing up to opposition could take unusual talent and depth. You also do not need to toss yourself into controversy. You can be a quiet player who listens and absorbs the present issues.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You have a lot to share. It appears many people around you are involved in conflict. You might experience a moment of discomfort when dealing with a money matter and a close associate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your imagination soars when facing an awkward or difficult moment. You seem to find a way to bypass a problem. Figure out your priorities, consider others' needs and priorities, and a solution will emerge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your concern and attention revolve around real estate, or possibly your domestic life and finances. Listen to what others share, but the responsibility as to how decisions turn out will be yours. Proceed with care and as much information as possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You will say what is on your mind. Do not be surprised if another person cops an attitude or responds in what you might consider an unconventional manner. A loved one cannot grasp what you're saying. This person's mind is elsewhere.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You might not be able to change directions or make a strong choice at the moment. An issue of money or a decision keeps floating through your mind. You could need to settle in and handle a personal matter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You beam in much more of what you want and desire. To your surprise, a serious attitude draws someone toward you. Do not feel as if you need to reveal everything that is on your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Slow down and allow others to take the lead. News heads your way that you might not like at first. Do not make snap judgments; do adequate research and follow through.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You could be overly serious or demanding. Your ability to make a difference does not change if you choose to change your attitude. A conversation enlightens you about alternatives.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might be in a position where you feel you have no choice. You do have a choice, but it might not be one you like. Understand your innate limits and why you have them. Responsibility pays off.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Though you know what you need to do, you might want or be inspired to add more flourish or change your actions. Weigh the pros and cons carefully. You are dealing with someone who has unusual insight.