HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019:
This year, you can be counted on to find the right solution or come up with an unusual idea. To some people, you have a magical quality. If single, you draw several admirers who would love to get to know you better. Choose who you want. If you're attached, you as a couple nourish each other naturally. You will zoom in on a long-term desire. CAPRICORN likes your style.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Be willing to take the lead. Despite a feeling of abundance and goodwill, others need some direction when following through on a project or their plans. You follow through on your intuition. Rethink a decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Reach out to someone at a distance whom you care about enormously. You might feel as if you are wandering from one idea to another. A friend often inspires you, and once more he or she appears with a great idea.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. A discussion you have could be quite provocative and lead you down another new path. Understand what is happening with the other party. He or she is transforming right in front of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Make it your pleasure to defer to others. You will enjoy some free time without having to worry about others, their plans or anything you might not want to. A friendship could be more significant than you believe. Refuse to be pushed into agreeing with someone else.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You could be dragging. Perhaps you should consider slowing down and relaxing. If you want, invite a fun friend over or get into a game that allows you to be more relaxed and less on show. Others care about what you are saying.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your playfulness emerges even if you feel a little down about a personal matter. A partner or dear friend will feed you some information or a thought that makes you smile. You have a new beginning if you so choose.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Stay steady and do not ask too many questions. You experience a change of feeling and thought about a domestic matter. This change becomes you and allows more flexibility from you with others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You speak your mind and allow greater give and take from others. You might not be as interested in being right as you are in what others are thinking about and considering. Be aware of what a neighbor or relative seems to be offering.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Be aware of the changes you are experiencing around funds and your chosen direction. You could want to ask questions and understand what is happening. You have more of a say than you think. Listen rather than make strong statements.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You are in your element right now. However, you might find that others could test your thoughts or ideas. Having an animated discussion could change your mind. Be aware of how nebulous you might be in the way you express your thoughts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Assume a low-profile right now. You have a lot on your mind, or you need some quiet down time. Do not hesitate to accept this period, as it gives you time to recharge and rethink a project or a key relationship. Weigh the pros and cons rather than make a decision.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Speak your mind and get to the bottom of a problem. Zero in on what remains a high priority for you. You are unusually inspired even when others resist what you think is a great idea.