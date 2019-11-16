ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You are coming from a space where you are flexible and might be up for a wild scheme or idea. In the long run, if you head down this trail, you might want to reverse tracks.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Great ideas seem to hatch whenever you are around a friend who can seem impractical. Though you might at first indulge this person, listening and playing with one of his or her concepts, you see a workable application for an idea and like it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Be aware of the costs of proceeding as you have been. To some people, you are magical in how you run with an idea and create success. Be careful with how involved you become with one of your more expensive projects.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You are personality-plus and could let the cat out of the bag. Pick and choose your company and activities. A daytrip could be appealing, especially with the right company.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Do not feel the need to vanish; simply take a low-key role. You have a lot on your mind that you could choose not to discuss. If you feel uncomfortable or tired, pull back and go for the classic midday nap.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Stay on top of a project that involves a friend. You will enjoy getting feedback and making whatever you are doing rewarding and fun. For some, it might be painting a room. For others, it could be bringing everyone together for dinner.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Others look to you to take the lead, whether at work, at a social happening or when planning an event. Wherever you are, crowds can be found too. You know what you want from a situation and are likely to achieve just that.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Keep reaching out for someone you usually do not have time to visit with. Catching up on news, swapping some jokes and enjoying the moment marks your day. Plan a get-together soon.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH One-on-one relating helps draw an interesting plan. You and a dear friend decide to take off for an adventure designed just for you. You will relax and renew your spirit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Defer to a loved one or dear friend. Together you seem like little kids, enjoying yourselves to no end. You might enjoy a brisk walk, perhaps around a lake or creek, at some point in the day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Pace yourself because you want to get a lot done. Feedback seems more than available if you are open. A friend who can be a bit grumpy could share some insightful feedback. Remain open.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your creativity emerges when dealing with a child or a new friend. Go with his or her suggestion and let out the child within. The two of you have more fun being silly together.