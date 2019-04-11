ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might be waffling inside, but others see a person willing to take a risk. Unexpected developments could slow you down, especially if your finances are involved. You must think before you take any action.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might be a loose cannon on deck to many friends and associates. Your stable and steady comportment seems to have fallen to the wayside. A partner could be somewhat remote. Be more sensitive to this person.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You remain directed, knowing where you are heading. Nevertheless, an uproar could capture your thoughts. You cannot change what is, but you can change your response to the situation. Do not allow your finances to get involved in the uproar.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You could be unusually emotional and goal-directed. Others see this attitude but question how long you will stay that way. Your moods might change suddenly, even if someone questions you about something else.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Take your time coming to a conclusion. You might not be as positive as normal. There could be a tendency to distort different elements involved. Try not to make a judgment today. Do that later. You need to relax first.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Zero in on what you want. Get to the bottom of a problem, and do not let someone else distract you. Remain more surefooted in dealing with a changeable situation. News could be distracting, and not necessarily reliable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Take a stand if need be. Understand what is going on with a boss or respected elder. Listen to this person's suggestions, but do not feel as if you must follow them. Be gracious, but do what you feel is needed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Reach out for another person at a distance. You know a lot more than you realize. Getting advice never hurts, though. Information is forthcoming. You need to reach out for another person. You discover yet another perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Dealing with a partner who could be overly serious might put an edge on your day. You might not be ready for fast changes and more unpredictability in your life. Nevertheless, you greet the situation with decorum.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Defer to another person who cares about you, yet has strong opinions. Do not totally allow someone else to make your decisions, though. You might not be happy with the end results. Someone might not reveal all that is known.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your fun-loving temperament plugs into daily life. Yes, you could feel strongly about a personal matter. You might not choose to share what is going on within. You put on a good face for the world. Try not to go to excess.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Your creativity emerges as you visit with a like soul. You could be friends, work associates or loved ones. Some unexpected news comes forward. Do not allow it to interfere with your day. Go with opportunity.