ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You count on your friends and associates at work to help you achieve the results that you're capable of and that you desire. Don't kid yourself. Once you're focused, anything and everything is possible. Use your mental prowess.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Others demand a lot from you, but count on one thing: You'll deliver in a strong way — but only when you're ready. Today, you could be personally surprised by what comes down the path. You cannot complain of boredom!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Chat away as much as you want. Do as much as you can and expect to achieve your exact goal. Meetings and interactions with key people make all the difference in your responses and sense of well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You're coming from a strong position and unlikely to modify it, especially if finances or emotions are involved. Be careful; before you know it, all could become explosive at the drop of a hat.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Defer to others while knowing full well where you're going with a project. You know what you want to achieve. You also understand that you might have to break away from your conventional, traditional paths. The end results could delight you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Understand where you're coming from before you leap into action. You might be uncomfortable with what you're being asked to do, but you'll do it, just like the good soldier you are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You can do nearly anything, if you so choose. Your sense of humor comes out when you're dealing with a child or a new friend. A partner could stun you about a financial matter, but know that all could change just as quickly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Stay on top of whatever project you're doing. Your enduring energy is charged by a surprise. Your fiery response could be a little out of whack. Try to tame your knee-jerk reactions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You say what you think, but be prepared — others respond in a similar manner. A friend could be bellicose and touchy at first but settles in. You might be surprised by yet another person's chilliness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have been. You could have an unexpected realization that floors you. You have some thinking to do, though your inclination might be to start a volley of words.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You beam in more of what you desire. The unexpected happens while you're at home. You might want to detach and eye a situation from a whole different perspective.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might need some downtime. You could find that a friend is deceptive and not sharing the truth. On the other hand, you could be disappointed by a long-term prospect. Stay as level as possible. Changes will occur.