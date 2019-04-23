ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH If you're feeling inclined to take a risk, investigate the ramifications with care. The daylight hours favor good choices, whereas later you will be more restrained. A boss or older relative demonstrates his or her caring. You might want to mull over a decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH One-on-one relating appears to be favored during the day. Your message carries generosity of spirit. You could decide to move in a new direction. Understand what is happening around you. Be more forthright in your actions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Defer to others, yet express your feelings. Carefully examine an offer that appears too good to be true. It probably is. The person offering this proposition might not understand its liabilities. Ask questions. Avoid an argument.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might feel entrenched in what is happening around you. Consider your options more carefully than in the recent past. Don't automatically shut down and say a situation is impossible. Explore other approaches.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Creativity rarely is lacking in your life, but today your imagination has an extra, delightful push. Coming to terms with what is happening will ultimately serve you. Do not undermine yourself when making an important decision.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Your desirability and energy enmesh, yet it might not be appropriate for a work-related matter. Emphasis is on home and family. You might not know what is happening behind the scenes. A surprising call or letter could encourage taking time to evaluate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You could be at odds with a child or loved one. You might want to take the time over lunch to have a discussion with this person. Reaching out will be the first step toward making peace. You could be exhausted by others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You have the ability to make a difference no matter your choices or what you are doing. Investigate new possibilities for staying open. Check out a financial matter with care. You have more options than you think.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Use the daylight hours to realize a whimsical thought or bring about a much-desired happening. You beam while doing nothing. At the same time, you draw quite a few admirers. Whatever your objectives are, you are likely to fulfill them during the day.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Expect to do some hard thinking about a key issue or decision. You might want to get feedback from several friends and associates. Understand what is happening within a closed circle of friends. Some information needs to be kept hush-hush.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Friendship means a lot to you. A close associate touches you with the depth of his or her feelings. You might be speechless, which is unusual for you! Stay sensitive to this person, no matter how you feel — it took courage to open up!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH There is a strange connection between you and someone you associate with nearly every day. You might wonder about it. You probably cannot change it, so accept it and you will be a lot happier. A meeting toward the end of the day is important.