ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Don't hesitate to respond to another person who might be hostile. If you're hitting yet another issue with this person, you might decide to take a more authoritative approach. Make a call to an older friend.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH First, relate on an individual level to have minds meet. You could be upset if you don't achieve your goal. Understand your limits. Know that you cannot force your ideas on another person. Give him or her space.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Return calls in the morning when they're likely to have the most effect. You might find that you need to rearrange your schedule in the p.m. This adjustment could revolve around a loved one or child.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You have some errands that you need to complete. Schedule meetings for the p.m. A special get-together might be best scheduled toward the end of the day. Be more forthright about your long-term desires.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Tame a playfulness that could disrupt your plans. You could work until the wee hours trying to clear your desk and mind. You feel a sense of accomplishment as a result. Frustration could mount.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Getting going could be challenging, if nothing else. Once the afternoon appears, you seem to be recharged and ready to deal with whatever comes down the path. Your jovial attitude helps a friend who might be uptight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Reach out for a friend in the morning, especially if you need to discuss plans. By afternoon, you could flirt with the idea of taking some work home. You might be stunned at how much you'll accomplish.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Do some banking or handle a financial matter early in the day. Once you get into your daily pattern, you could lose your sense of time. Curb a tendency to feel anger or resentment. Try to get to the bottom of a problem.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Use the morning for any important dealings that you have. Use caution when handling finances and making plans. With much activity going on around you, you could easily lose track of your funds.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Instead of getting stuck in an unrewarding pattern, pull back. Refuse to be angry at yourself for a misfire; know that you can change what's happening with ease. Make an effort.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Use the a.m. to the max; you'll probably succeed if you stay centered. Use the afternoon for research and reflection. You might not have an answer that feels right at this moment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Others look to you to take the lead in an important matter. You might want to defer to someone else. Do so, if you feel that it's OK. A meeting or get-together in the afternoon could be volatile.