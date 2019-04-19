ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You feel the pressure of today's Full Moon. You might also feel as if someone is taking advantage of you. Look at this issue again after a few days. You might see the situation differently. Use care in dealing with your funds.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You wake up with a bundle of energy, yet you make it OK to defer to another person. You could see what is going on around you, but you have some plans or an appointment that you want to honor.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Be more in touch with what you desire. Someone might make a promise that you will not be able to count on. Understand what needs to be done, and pitch right in. The Easter festivities could hold unusual significance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Let go and relax. You might be greeting this holiday weekend with memories from childhood. Some of them might be as frivolous as a special chocolate rabbit you got one year.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You have a lot to handle on the home front. You will need all the self-discipline you can get in order to complete your work. Listen to news more carefully, especially if it is coming from someone you live with.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Make phone calls and continue to be responsive to someone you care a lot about. Your sense of humor emerges with the awareness that it is a Full Moon. You understand how quickly the unexpected could occur. Relax and observe, but above all, maintain your sense of humor.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You might want to handle a personal matter more directly. Do not push so hard to complete a certain project. Do keep your eyes and mind clear when dealing with any matter that is financial.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH The Full Moon in your sign today adds charisma, intensity and excitement to your day. You can try to cocoon, but it makes no difference. You will have to deal with the present rather than what you necessarily want to focus on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Know when to not be found. If you sense a lot going on underground, you might want to make yourself scarce. Someone might say something that hurts your feelings. Let it go. You probably will not feel the same way when you revisit the issue after a few days.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH One-on-one relating proves to be unusually intense. Much of what occurs revolves around a friendship or an important group in your life. You could be seeing a nearly manifested goal tumble apart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You need to get past a problem, yet you could be on overload with a matter relating to work or an authority figure. You also might feel pressured by a personal matter. Try to attend to each item.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your ability to engender ideas and help others let go of their mental blocks comes out. You cannot force someone to grow past a self-imposed limit. Your sense of humor emerges as the unexpected topples your plans.