ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You attempt to approach a matter closely and with caring. You discover that the more understanding and sensitivity you express, the better the end results are. A boss or higher-up could nix an idea — and would do so no matter what.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You hear more by approaching a personal situation from a low-key stance. Listen in order to discover where someone is coming from. If you want to make inroads, you'll succeed with a gentler touch. A partner might be full of positive energy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Zero in on an idea; work with it. Several associates join in happily and with curiosity. How you see a personal matter could change because of active feedback. A partner might be more uptight than you realize.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Take charge of a project. Others seem to be more in touch with your intent and clarity. A partner or associate could be stubborn and not particularly accessible. You opt to go on your individual path to get to the end result.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. You often delight in the conversations that you have with this person. You see rapid changes around you. Others might choose another schedule. Someone takes on a new job.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating points to a more relaxed attitude. You find that a change is possible for dealing with a creative project. There could be an innate rebellion or a push to establish certain people's points of view. You come from a positive place.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You naturally defer to another person whose leadership and ideas you respect. Don't push too hard to have a situation or discussion come out exactly as you'd like. Your focus could easily be on a personal or domestic matter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Fatigue could drag you down and cause you a problem. Today, if you need to take a break from an issue or simply end the day early, do so. Your attitude will change with rest and after several conversations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You might feel as though a revolution is brewing in your checkbook. You might not want to continue a pattern or follow your budget in the same manner. Before making any decisions, be aware of what's happening around you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might feel as though you cannot be forthright about your thinking. On some level, you could be eyeing a more positive direction, but you aren't ready to reveal what's on your mind. You could experience a lot of interference around you — for now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your ability to move past a personal matter finally becomes possible, but you still encounter your share of obstacles. Others, especially a key friend who has been in a similar position, support you in this important venture.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Curb a tendency to go overboard and spend too much or indulge in another chosen habit. Remember that there is a tomorrow. Nevertheless, the impression that you make on others might be very positive. A friendship could be dragging you down.