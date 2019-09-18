ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You experience a plethora of emotions, which triggers an unusually creative approach to a situation. Finances could easily be involved. You feel that today's discussions and events are somehow a replay.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You want to pull back from a hot situation, but what actually occurs is the reverse. You alternate between a well-oiled, conventional approach to a situation and a profound, transformational idea. Only you know what is acceptable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Know when to call it a day or when to stop banging your head against the same obstacle over and over. You could discover that a more understanding approach is more workable. Respond to a call from someone you might put on a pedestal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Emphasize your friendships, your direction and what you depend on. Think in terms of using your energy in a more positive vein. You will see quick results, especially involving the support of several key friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You might be putting someone on a pedestal while actually unsure of how this person thinks of you and what he or she expects from you. During this period of free floating, explore several different options involving a class and/or exercise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Do not hesitate to focus on a different approach to get the results you desire. You will do much better if you are spontaneous and tap into an immediate situation. Plug your energy appropriately.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH One-on-one relating takes you down an intriguing path both intellectually and emotionally. You have an opportunity to get to know an associate more fully. Avoid expressing irritation at a situation that might be stymied.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Emphasize what is good in a friendship or specific relationship. You might be more flexible than you realize and able to make an easy adjustment to relate better at this time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Stay focused on the task at hand. Distraction could cause a snafu, which could be costly in terms of finances or time. Your serious front draws results. Go with the flow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You have a unique style that defines what you do. Approaching a creative project or interlude demands your libido, energy and imagination. Do not allow another person to push you into a corner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH A loved one or partner encourages you to take a leap of faith. You do that easily, but you also want to become more recognizable. Express your concerns in a way that allows others to get it. A boss or admirer makes unexpected, heavy demands.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH This period encourages you to express yourself more openly. Your words not only favor more open self-expression, but also encourage a novel approach. Take a risk if you feel it is right.

