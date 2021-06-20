Dallas Keuchel chased early, beaten in 1st start against Astros

He was given a video tribute Thursday during the series opener, and the crowd 39,821 gave him a standing ovation when he came out Sunday.

The 33-year-old left-hander had been 5-0 in eight starts since an April 30 defeat to Cleveland.

Toro, a 24-year-old who made his big league debut in August 2019, improved to 7 for 11 since he was brought up from the minors last week. He was 1 for 12 during an April callup and was hitting .352 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 17 games at Triple-A Sugar Land.

He hit an RBI infield single in the first and added three more singles before striking out.

"He's been playing great," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "I think it helped him to go down there and play every day, find his stroke, find his confidence. He's given us all that we needed."

Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1) gave up two runs and two hits in six innings and Carlos Correa homered for the Astros, on their longest winning streak since taking eight in a row last Aug. 12-20.

McCullers won his third straight decision and has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts.