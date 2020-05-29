You are the owner of this article.
Dana Evans thrilled to be coming home to Gary with Louisville
Dana Evans was finishing up a workout last Wednesday when her phone started blowing up.

Evans checked her messages to see that Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz had announced the team would be playing Valparaiso at the Genesis Center in Gary on Dec 19. The former West Side star had no idea that her coach had been orchestrating a homecoming for her senior season.

“I was really happy and excited about the news,” Evans said. “Not many people get a chance to return home to play in a game like this. I didn’t see this happening. It was a shocker to me.”

The game will be part of the G2 Hoops Classic, an event put together by Gary native Gregory Jones II. Jones II began planning the event last summer when he struck up a conversation with Louisville assistant coach Sam Purcell. That progressed to a conversation with Walz and the wheels were in motion.

“It took a year to get all this together,” Jones II said. “It originally started with the idea that we have these young men and young women from Gary that succeed, but how many times do we get to see them play in person? We want to see another glimpse of them as they’re getting older and successful at the next level.”

Jones II originally had bigger plans for the G2 Hoops Classic, but those were scrubbed due to COVID-19. There were initial plans to have two college basketball games with St. John’s being one of the other teams set to play in the event. Former Marquette Catholic stars Sophia and Emma Nolan played for the Red Storm last year and Munster product Sara Zabrecky is set to join the roster this fall.

“Because of COVID we are now limited to just teams that can drive,” Jones II said. “I still think it worked out pretty good for the first year. This is something I plan on doing annually.”

Jones II is planning on hosting a girls basketball game between Bishop Noll and West Side the night before the college game. It would give Evans a chance to watch her alma mater play in person back in her hometown.

“I want to be the person to shine a bright light on Gary,” Evans said. “There’s more to Gary than what people see online. I want to show people that this can be done. You can be successful and do positive things coming from Gary.”

Bringing notice to the power of Gary and showcasing the athletes that have come from the city has been the driving force behind Jones II putting together the event.

“Back in October I had a conversation with (Gary Mayor) Jerome Prince about how we lose track of talented individuals from Gary after they graduate high school,” Jones II said. “It’s good to show that we take care of our own. For someone like Dana to come back, it shows that you can make it. Before you set goals, you need to be able to dream it. Seeing Dana, it makes it more realistic when you can reach out and touch it. She’s a proof of concept. Seeing her back here will start a whole new conversation.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

