Dana Evans thrilled to be coming home to Gary with Louisville

Dana Evans was finishing up a workout last Wednesday when her phone started blowing up.

Evans checked her messages to see that Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz had announced the team would be playing Valparaiso at the Genesis Center in Gary on Dec 19. The former West Side star had no idea that her coach had been orchestrating a homecoming for her senior season.

“I was really happy and excited about the news,” Evans said. “Not many people get a chance to return home to play in a game like this. I didn’t see this happening. It was a shocker to me.”

The game will be part of the G2 Hoops Classic, an event put together by Gary native Gregory Jones II. Jones II began planning the event last summer when he struck up a conversation with Louisville assistant coach Sam Purcell. That progressed to a conversation with Walz and the wheels were in motion.

“It took a year to get all this together,” Jones II said. “It originally started with the idea that we have these young men and young women from Gary that succeed, but how many times do we get to see them play in person? We want to see another glimpse of them as they’re getting older and successful at the next level.”