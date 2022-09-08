Dance to benefit ALS patient

A benefit dance will help a patient who is battling ALS, often known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The ALS Benefit Dance will take place from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at the Vegas Vegas Restaurant and Bar nightclub at 213 N. Broad St. in downtown Griffith.

It will raise funds for treatment for Northwest Indiana resident Claudia Reyes, who is suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The University of Michigan Health estimates the disease typically afflicts people between 40 and 70 years of age, often leaving them with a life expectancy of 2 to 4 years.

The neurological disease afflicts the nerve cells that control muscle movement, affecting chewing, talking, walking and other routine bodily functions. The progressive disease gets worse over time, often developing problems with breathing, swallowing and moving. Patients suffer from weakness and atrophy, to the point where they may ultimately no longer be able to walk, stand or get out of bed.

The disease, which came into the public consciousness when New York Yankees star Lou Gehrig developed it, is more likely to affect veterans and those who have a family history of it. Incidence of ALS is projected to increase to 70% worldwide by 2040.

The benefit dance will feature DJs, live music and a drawing to win a 75-inch smart TV.

Tickets cost $10 at the door.

For more information, call 219-427-7075 or find Vegas Vegas Restaurant and Bar on Facebook.