Dance, vocals stand out in 'Paradise Square'

Chicago's Nederlander Theatre opened its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic with a new Broadway-bound musical last Wednesday.

"Paradise Square" is currently lighting up the Chicago Loop's theatrical scene with powerful vocal and dance performances. The show continues to Dec. 7. It's scheduled to begin previews Feb. 22 at The Barrymore Theatre on Broadway with an official opening on March 20.

"Paradise Square" is set in New York City in the late 1800s during the Civil War. During that time in the Five Points slum area of New York, immigrants from Ireland and free-born Black Americans lived in community with one another both celebrating their individual cultures and creating a unified family of neighbors. The musical celebrates this unique time in history.

It's there in Five Points where the Tap dance form was born and the musical highlights a blending of Tap with Irish Step Dancing as well as the dance form Juba featuring creative choreography by Bill T. Jones.