Over the course of our 145-year health care ministry, the needs of the patients and communities we serve have changed and we have changed along with them to meet those needs.

What hasn’t changed is our fidelity to our mission. Respect for life, compassionate concern, joyful service and Christian stewardship remain the pillars upon which the ministry stands.

As our patients shifted more from the urban centers and began to travel more within and outside of the region for their health care needs, Franciscan Alliance, like other healthcare systems, moved in recent years from a local to a regional strategy, optimizing our facilities and resources to improve the level of care for all of Northwest Indiana.

Other large health care systems in Chicago followed the same trends as well, with announcements of expansions into the region which were cheered by elected officials and economic development professionals. Instead of fighting the growing competition, Franciscan embraced it by partnering with our peers to provide the best possible care for patients.

To that end, Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster partnered with RUSH University System for Health in 2022 to bring the Chicago health system's nationally recognized thoracic surgeons to Northwest Indiana. RUSH surgeons now treat patients using state-of-the-art robotic diagnostic and surgical technologies at the Franciscan Health Munster and Dyer campuses.

Also in 2022, Franciscan Health Crown Point and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago launched a partnership that brought one of the nation’s top neonatology programs to Northwest Indiana. Lurie neonatologists now staff the 20-bed Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Franciscan Health Crown Point, caring for the most vulnerable babies and their families close to home.

The results of our shift to a regional approach are tangible and have been recognized by our peers in the healthcare industry. Among the achievements in 2022 alone are:

• Heart Surgery: Franciscan Health Crown Point earned the highest possible three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures, more commonly known as open heart surgery. The three-star rating is the highest measure of quality attainable and makes Franciscan Health Crown Point the only such program in Northern Indiana.

• Infant and Maternal Health: Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City were recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, for their commitment to infant and maternal health through the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. The two hospitals earned the designation based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension. Franciscan Health Crown Point also recently opened the Center for Midwifery, expanding offerings to meet the healthcare needs of women of all ages.

• NICU: The Indiana State Department of Health recertified Franciscan Health Crown Point's Family Birth Center as a Level III obstetric and neonatal Level of Care facility and Franciscan Health Dyer as a Level II Level of Care facility. Level III hospitals are equipped to care for complex maternal medical conditions and obstetric complications as well as infants requiring neonatal intensive care. Hospitals designated Level II can provide care to appropriate high-risk maternal patients and special care to infants who are moderately ill with problems expected to resolve rapidly.

• Infectious Disease: Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster each received the prestigious Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence designations, making them the only two hospitals in Northwest Indiana with the distinction. They are among just six in the state and 150 in the world to receive the honor.

• Bariatrics: The Bariatric Program at Franciscan Health Michigan City was accredited as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). The distinction ensures that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success.

• Stroke Care: Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City received American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke. Franciscan Health Michigan City was also redesignated by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care as a primary stroke center.

• Cancer Care: The Franciscan Health cancer programs in Crown Point and Michigan City earned three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) for its delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

• Behavioral Health: Franciscan Health Dyer announced a partnership with Signet Health to provide management and advisory services for its growing behavioral health service line, which recently expanded its adolescent programs. Signet partnered with Franciscan Health Michigan City at its behavioral health unit earlier in 2022.

• Level III Trauma Center: Franciscan Health Crown Point was reverified as a Level III Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee (VRC), an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). This achievement recognizes the trauma center's dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.

These achievements are all backed by continuing investments in state-of-the-art diagnostic, surgical and treatment equipment by our multidisciplinary teams focused on the best outcomes for our patients.

We are proud of all we have achieved during this time of rapid change in the healthcare industry, particularly with the challenges that came along with them. Staffing shortages, financial shortfalls, COVID recovery and more made these accomplishments more difficult, but also more rewarding.

It is said that change is the only true constant in life. We know change can be hard and at times, frightening.

As we at Franciscan Health have adapted to change throughout our history, we have done so with an unwavering faith and commitment to our patients and communities. We at Franciscan Health will continue to adapt to the changing needs of our patients and communities as we move our healthcare ministry forward, all while maintaining fidelity to our mission.