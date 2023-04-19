Volbeat, the multi-platinum Danish metal band, will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The group will perform at the Hard Rock Live at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary on Sunday, July 30. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 21+ show.

"Since forming in 2001, Volbeat has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, and sharing stages with rock legends like Black Sabbath, Metallica, Motorhead, Slipknot, Megadeth, Anthrax and more," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Over the course of eight record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs, multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet."

Volbeat has landed ten No. 1 songs on the U.S. Mainstream Rock chart, the most of any band from outside North America.

"They have racked up nearly three billion cumulative streams over the course of their career, earned gold and platinum certifications all over the world, scored a Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for 'Room 24 (feat. King Diamond)' from 2014’s acclaimed (and U.S. gold-certified) Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, and have won multiple Danish Music Awards," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Their latest album, Servant Of The Mind, was released on Dec. 3, 2021. They also contributed a cover of 'Don’t Tread on Me' to The Metallica Blacklist, with all proceeds from the track benefiting the All Within My Hands Foundation and the Børne Cancer Fonden of Denmark."

Halestorm will open.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.