Danita Johnson Hughes recognized as Sagamore of the Wabash

The Sagamore of the Wabash, presented to Johnson Hughes by state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, is recognized as the "highest honor which the governor of Indiana bestows. It is a personal tribute usually given to those who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or to the governor."

Hughes has distinguished herself as an individual who strives to make a measurable difference in community health and well-being for as many Hoosiers as possible. She has served in the role of CEO of Edgewater Health for over 25 years. During her entire tenure, she has remained the only African American female serving in this capacity in the state of Indiana and more recently as a federally qualified health center look alike and community mental health center combined. She has met the challenge of her dual role to ensure that quality health care services are available and accessible to marginalized populations in Northwest Indiana. During her tenure, she has expanded Edgewater services to include primary care, as well as a comprehensive array of services for mental health, addictions and child welfare.