Dark Sky parks, communities offer tranquility

For millennia, we’ve gravitated to the light, whether it was a wood burning fire, a torch smeared with sulfur and lime and then set aflame, or, in more modern times, the bright lights of a big city.
But now dark skies beckon us, offering the chance to see the night sky in a way our ancestors did centuries ago. That was when those living in rural areas — and the majority did back then — could just step outside into inky blackness, unhampered by any artificial light. Indeed, any light at all emanated from the moon, a campfire or candles made from tallow, and those tended to sputter and put themselves out.
And now, with the pandemic still raging and social distancing a necessary norm, we can travel by car with friends, family or even by ourselves to enjoy viewing utter darkness except for the stars, moon and planets. But these spots of deep darkness, where artificial light is so far away that it doesn’t impact the natural brightness of a night sky, are rare. Luckily for those living in Northwest Indiana, we don’t have to travel far to experienced Dark Sky Parks and Communities.
“We're fortunate that we’re uniquely situated in the middle of the domes of light of South Bend and Elkhart and Kalamazoo,” said Scott Wyman, director of Parks for Cass County, Michigan. “We always knew the Dr. D.K. Lawless County Park was a great place to observe stars and the Michiana Astronomical Society often came out here, but it was Robert Parrish who helped us become a designated International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.”
Artificial light is a major pollutant, said John Barentine, director of Public Policy for the International Dark Sky Association.
“Our biology is finely tuned to expect a daily cycle of light and darkness established by the rising and setting of the sun,” Barentine said. “Artificial light has come about too recently in history for biology to adapt to it. The harm manifests in everything from disorientation of migrating birds to the chronic insomnia experienced by people who are routinely exposed to artificial light at night.”
Barentine notes that visitors to International Dark Sky places are likely to see the Milky Way and all manner of faint-light phenomena, including meteors, faint stars and maybe even the aurora if they are far enough north. That’s because the sites are far enough away from artificial light pollution that it doesn’t interfere with the view.
Each site also offers some form of interpretation of what viewers are seeing. That can include group tours, signage and park personnel available on site.
It’s not easy becoming a Dark Sky Park, but Parrish, who has long been fascinated by the stars, shepherded the county through the two-and-a-half year process that included filling out a 66-page application.
In celebration of International Dark Sky Month, the 820-acre park, located on the wonderfully named Monkey Run Street, will stay open for star gazers every Friday and Saturday in July. Other openings are posted on its Facebook page.
Wyman encourages visitors to show up with lawn chairs and blankets, bug spray, binoculars and even a telescope if they have one, as well as snacks and red apps for light on their smart phones or red flashlights. There are also several free apps available for smart phones that identify the constellations.
“Once you get in a dark environment,” he says, “it takes 20 minutes to get accustomed to the darkness. If somebody flashes a regular light, everyone has to wait another 20 minutes for their eyes to adjust again. That’s why you need red lights.”
Currently there are only 77 dark sky parks in the world and Michigan has two of them. The Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City in northern Michigan was the first, and its grounds and trails are open 24 hours a day. Visitors are encouraged to bring whatever they need to be comfortable and stay as long as they want, but the park is not a campgrounds so no tents are allowed. Viewers can bring sleeping bags, chairs, food and beverages. Keep in mind this is up north and on the water, so whatever the inland temperature is, subtract 10 degrees. In other words, bring warm clothing.
Even closer to home, Beverly Shores is an International Dark Sky Community, one where there is a commitment to controlling the growth of artificial light and preserving the night sky. One of the best viewing spots is Kemil Beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park. Check its website for star gazing events.
Another such place is Homer Glen, Illinois, a town of about 25,000 people some 30 miles southwest of Chicago.
“We were the fourth in the country,” said Sue Steilen, community relations for Homer Glen. “If you drive through our town at night, you can tell the difference.”
Noting that they’re not as dark as Beverly Shores, Steilen still said they attract a lot of dedicated star gazing groups including the Naperville Astronomical Association and the Southwest Astronomy Observers Group. Because of the reduction of light due to the town's light ordinance, night sky watchers can spot Saturn, Venus and the Ring Nebula. The town also offers several stargazing events during the year. The next is scheduled for Sept. 25 at the town’s Heritage Park.
The IDA, founded 30 years ago, isn’t trying to turn the lights off completely, Barentine said, just dim them down some. He sees a historical authenticity to dark night skies and the way America looked before industrialization. When asked what are some take-aways for those visiting Dark Sky sites, Barentine described an inner peace, something much needed as the world grows more and more chaotic.
“Night in naturally dark places is quiet and tranquil,” he said. “it’s almost an antidote to the 24-hour world in which nearly all of us now live, and a reminder of a different time with different social and cultural priorities.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!