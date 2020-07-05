Dark Sky parks, communities offer tranquility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For millennia, we’ve gravitated to the light, whether it was a wood burning fire, a torch smeared with sulfur and lime and then set aflame, or, in more modern times, the bright lights of a big city.

But now dark skies beckon us, offering the chance to see the night sky in a way our ancestors did centuries ago. That was when those living in rural areas — and the majority did back then — could just step outside into inky blackness, unhampered by any artificial light. Indeed, any light at all emanated from the moon, a campfire or candles made from tallow, and those tended to sputter and put themselves out.

And now, with the pandemic still raging and social distancing a necessary norm, we can travel by car with friends, family or even by ourselves to enjoy viewing utter darkness except for the stars, moon and planets. But these spots of deep darkness, where artificial light is so far away that it doesn’t impact the natural brightness of a night sky, are rare. Luckily for those living in Northwest Indiana, we don’t have to travel far to experienced Dark Sky Parks and Communities.