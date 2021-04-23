Darla
Meet Darla! She just arrived to us from Texas She is good with kids She is very calm and docille.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Antiques on Main the latest Crown Point antique store forced to move: 'Downtown is becoming a food court'
- Updated
"It's heartbreaking," owner Loretta Nosal said. "Downtown is losing its whole retail element. It's just restaurants and bars coming in."
- Updated
A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were identified as the crash victims.
A man called police after seeing what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Washington Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
- Updated
Police said they found David Hobbs wandering around in the store appearing impaired and with fresh "track marks" on his arm.
- Updated
The shooter was identified as Brandon Scott Hole of Indianapolis, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told a news conference.
- Updated
The suspect was driving one of four high-performance Dodge and Jeep cars that were stolen from a LaPorte Dodge dealership and later seen traveling over 150 mph on the interstate, an Indiana State Police said.
- Updated
Police said there was no threat the community, but the case remains under investigation.
- Updated
Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, of Crown Point, was in custody Wednesday on one count of murder in the homicide of Rafeal J. Marcano, 27, of Hobart.