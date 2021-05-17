Dashi
- Updated
The defendant alleged admitted to having sexual conduct with a cellmate, but claimed it was consensual, according to court records.
- Updated
Jurors found Michael J. Tunstall, 27, of Knox, Indiana guilty Friday night of battery, aggravated battery and the murder of 5-year-old Daniel Holdcroft Jr.
- Updated
Keri Devries, remembers her husband, Nicholas Devries, as a loving husband and dedicated father of four. It has been two years since his death on U.S. 41.
Cleveland-Cliffs signs go up at steel mill in 'new day' after new steelmaker hires more than 710 more workers
- Updated
Cleveland-Cliffs has hired more than 710 steelworkers at former ArcelorMittal mills since it took over after the acquisition, Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco C. Goncalves said.
- Updated
His next hearing is scheduled for July 6th in Lake Superior Court Criminal Division 1.
- Updated
"The search warrant for his room was subsequently executed, wherein narcotics, U.S. currency and paraphernalia associated to the sale/distribution of illicit drugs were located," police said.
- Updated
Police say a Valparaiso man was 20 and 21 years old while pretending to be a teenage girl when messaging minors for photographs and arranging to meet up with one for sex.
- Updated
"(This home) says that you can be whatever you want to be, and you can be as successful as you want to be, if you can imagine yourself doing that," said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
- Updated
The Porter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it opened a missing persons investigation for a 22-year-old mother and her 4-year-old daughter from Valparaiso.
- Updated
The boy, Kyrin Carter, was last seen near the Best Western at 3830 179th St. on May 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.