LOS ANGELES — Northwest Indiana native Ted Skup wasn’t looking for his 15 minutes of fame when a casting agent called him in October.
The agent, a friend of Skup’s daughter, had heard the retired 37-year veteran of the BP oil company was single and had recently moved to California.
She came to Skup with a proposition: How would he like to interview for a new Fox reality show that combines dating with dancing?
Just a few weeks later and after meeting with the show’s producers, Skup embarked on a four-day series of dance rehearsals with choreographer and “Dancing with the Stars” champ Sharna Burgess.
“Dating at my age is very, very different,” Skup said. “I thought, ‘This is crazy, but I’ll give it a try.’”
A new twist on dating
Skup appeared Wednesday on Fox’s new reality show “Flirty Dancing.”
A new spin on the blind-dating concept, “Flirty Dancing” pairs couple on their first date through a choreographed dance.
The rules are simple. Contestants meet independently with a star choreographer and train for four hours a day for nearly a week leading up to their first date. Contestants referred to by producers as “the picker” are trained in two songs and dances — each to be performed with a different person.
Then, meeting for the first time, the contestants perform the dance numbers picked for them by the “Flirty Dancing” team, in an iconic LA location.
After the dancing with both partners, the “picker” must then choose one of their two dance partners to join them for a second date.
The catch? Performers aren’t allowed to talk to each other before, during or after the dance, unless deciding to go on a second date.
Skup, a 1970 Bishop Noll graduate who was raised in East Chicago, described it as “Dancing with the Stars” meets “The Bachelor.”
“It’s an interesting concept,” Skup said. “Everyone is tired of simple dating shows, so they combined them.”
'A challenge'
At 68 years old, Skup is the show’s oldest contestant in its first season.
He moved to Ventura, California, a coastal city 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, three years ago to be closer to his daughter after his longtime partner died.
He said he’d never heard of “Flirty Dancing” — in fact, has never been a big fan of watching reality shows — before he was approached by a casting agent.
He said he looked up the show, first made popular in a similarly formatted British program, and decided to take a chance on something far beyond his comfort zone.
Skup said he had been dating, but in no serious relationships when he first learned of the show.
“Doing this show was a challenge,” Skup said. “It gives you so much confidence to do something I never thought I would do.”
Not much of a dancer professionally, Skup recalls dancing through the years at weddings and sock hops — some at his alma mater, Bishop Noll.
When he got to the set in November, Skup said rehearsals were intense, likening them to basic training in the military. But, with time, Skup said, he grew more confident in his skill and in dancing with his choreographer.
The real challenge, Skup said, would be applying those same steps in a dance with two total strangers. Producers staged the performances on the iconic Queen Mary ship, docked in Long Beach, California.
Dance dates
First, Skup would meet with 56-year-old dentist Kari Sakurai on the ship’s deck for an upbeat performance set to The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
Then, Skup would join Judy Davidson, a 57-year-old business consultant, in the ship’s ballroom for a slower arrangement set to Bobby Darin’s classic “Beyond the Sea.”
When the magic moment came to meet the first of his two dates on the Queen Mary deck, all he could think about was his footwork, Skup said.
“Never having met this woman, it was a shock,” Skup said. “‘Please God,’ I was praying, ‘Please don’t let me step on her, or trip, or go overboard.’”
But, Kari Sakurai offered a comforting giggle, Skup said, helping him to relax and enjoy the dance.
Safely below deck, he met Davidson to perform his second dance of the day.
“They look beautiful together,” the show’s host, celebrity dance Jenna Dewan, and Burgess said with a gasp, watching together from just off the ballroom floor.
Three days later, the three strangers, connected only through their speechless dance date, convened at a Los Angeles restaurant, where just one of the women would be chosen to meet Ted for the first time.
Skup, drawn to her subtle reassurance and lighthearted laugh, picked Sakurai.
On screen, the two are seen sharing a table at the restaurant before the camera cuts away to the pair, Sakurai grinning with a hand on Skup’s shoulder.
“He’s got gorgeous eyes, and you’ve really got great teeth,” Sakurai quipped.
“I do have all my teeth,” Skup said with a laugh, “So, that’s it!”
Taking the first step
Skup watched his episode, the third in the show’s first season, with his family and neighbors as it aired Wednesday night.
He said he was critical of his dancing and sound bites chosen for the show, but later reveled at the opportunity to make his hometown friends jealous of his network TV appearance at their upcoming 50-year class reunion.
As for Skup and Sakurai, the pair have gone on two dates as friends since meeting on the “Flirty Dancing” set — one just after filming and another on New Years.
Skup said they’re taking things slow, but the two share a chemistry.
“This show is kind of like — it’s a fair trial,” Skup said. “There’s love out there for everybody, you’ve got to take the first step.”
Skup is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at his "Flirty Dancing" experience on Instagram. You can follow him at @ted_skup.