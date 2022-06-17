Davich returns to The Times as columnist, writing coach

MUNSTER — It’s a homecoming for veteran Region storyteller Jerry Davich, whose popular columns return to The Times after a 16-year absence.

Davich, 60, is set to join The Times of Northwest Indiana staff Monday as a columnist and assistant editor/writing coach working with other Times reporters.

Times Executive Editor Joseph Hosey announced Davich’s new role to The Times staff Friday.

“We’re thrilled to have Jerry Davich back in the fold of this great company, where he began his career as a writer,” Hosey said. “We look forward to presenting his Region-famous column to our thousands of readers — and for Jerry to help grow and enhance the writing throughout our staff.”

Veteran Northwest Indiana journalist Marc Chase, who is now Midwest news director for Times parent company Lee Enterprises, noted that Davich is one of the best-known writers and journalists in Northwest Indiana.

“He has been drawing thousands of readers over many years in the Region through witty and deep columns that are often distinguished by touching human interest stories,” Chase said. “He’s one of the most trusted and respected journalists in our Region, and now he’s coming back home where he belongs.”

Davich is departing his role as a columnist for the Post-Tribune, a Tribune Media company.

His new column will appear three times a week in The Times and on nwi.com beginning Sunday, June 26.

Davich expressed excitement for his new role at The Times this week, saying he is in the business of connecting with people, asking questions and provoking dialogue, cruising the Region on a regular basis and “never leaving home without his pen, notebook, camera and curiosity.”

Davich began his journalism career in 1995 as a freelance correspondent and political cartoonist for The Times of Northwest Indiana.

He broke into full-time newspaper writing two years later.

Davich quickly became a general assignment reporter with a knack of wandering out of the newsroom to write and speak about the world at large.

In 1998, he began as a once-a-week columnist. He said it was his chance to be “shining a light on society’s darkest corners, and offering a voice to the voiceless.”

His columns have tackled topics including parental responsibility, crime, underage drinking and even the public’s acceptance of public breast feeding. Davich’s writing also has included an award-winning series of articles on Latino growth and illegal immigration issues in Northwest Indiana.

Davich has won more than 50 state and national awards from various journalism organizations, most recently in 2022 for two first-place awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, one for Best Columns and the other for Best Sports Columns.

He said he speaks publicly at events, shares insights on podcasts and writes freelance stories for various national magazines and publications, and authored four books, including “Connections: Everyone Happens for a Reason,” “Lost Gary: Rusted Landmarks of the Steel City,” and “Crooked Politics of Northwest Indiana.”

For several years, Davich also hosted the radio show “Casual Fridays” on Lakeshore Public Radio.

He also has served as faculty adviser for The Chronicle Newspaper, the student publication for Purdue University Northwest, and he hopes to continue as a writing coach to other students and young writers.

