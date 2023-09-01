July 25,1926 - Aug. 30,2023
MERRILLVILLE, IN -David J. Katz (97 years young) born July 25,1926 - died August 30, 2023. A member in good standing with the American Institute of Architect and the Indiana Society of Architects, David was a Commercial Architect for over 60 years with numerous projects in 13 states. He graduated from Horace Mann H. S. in Gary, 1944, and University of Illinois in 1949. David designed the first office building in Merrillville in 1972, also Temple Beth-El, Munster; Jewish Federation Building; NIPSCO, 13 Gary Schools, Hoosier Boys Town, numerous medical and office buildings. He was instrumental in saving the Old Lake County Courthouse, in Crown Point and served on its board for over 40 years. In 2015, David was awarded the prestigious "Sagamore of the Wabash" by Indiana Governor Mike Pence. David was active in his service club, Merrillville Civitan, as past president and past district governor. In 2008, David suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury.
Survived by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Mardi; son Ken Alan Katz of CA David was a member of Congregation Beth-Israel in Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Congregation Beth-Israel, Munster, or Lake Court House Foundation in Crown Point, would be appreciated. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Beth El Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. kishfuneralhome.net