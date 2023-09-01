MERRILLVILLE, IN -David J. Katz (97 years young) born July 25,1926 - died August 30, 2023. A member in good standing with the American Institute of Architect and the Indiana Society of Architects, David was a Commercial Architect for over 60 years with numerous projects in 13 states. He graduated from Horace Mann H. S. in Gary, 1944, and University of Illinois in 1949. David designed the first office building in Merrillville in 1972, also Temple Beth-El, Munster; Jewish Federation Building; NIPSCO, 13 Gary Schools, Hoosier Boys Town, numerous medical and office buildings. He was instrumental in saving the Old Lake County Courthouse, in Crown Point and served on its board for over 40 years. In 2015, David was awarded the prestigious "Sagamore of the Wabash" by Indiana Governor Mike Pence. David was active in his service club, Merrillville Civitan, as past president and past district governor. In 2008, David suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury.