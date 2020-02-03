Day 6: Best Picture Nominee 6

Ask me to name my favorite film of 2019, and it wouldn’t take me long to settle on “Jojo Rabbit.” Taika Waititi made a movie with Adolf Hitler as a central character, took the risk to make it funny, and infused it with lessons about the dangers of hate — and it absolutely works. Every instinct says you shouldn’t be laughing at a movie set in Berlin near the end of the Nazis’ fall in World War II, but Waititi plays Jojo’s imaginary friend version of Hitler as enough of a buffoon that the film’s pitch of “anti-hate satire” rings true. It’s completely irreverent with its humor, but it’s also heartfelt and touching. It’s well-paced, supremely well-acted, impeccably photographed, has great dialogue and music, and the sets are expertly designed. Could it be that sneaky one that gets a whole bunch of high votes and swoops in to steal Best Picture? If that happens this year, it probably would be “Parasite.” But Waititi made one for the ages, even if it gets shut out in its six nominations.