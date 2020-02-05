Day 4: Best Picture Nominee

With 11 nominations, “Joker” led the pack this year – and perhaps surprisingly. Joaquin Phoenix was thought to be a lock for a Best Actor nomination, and a few below-the-line categories were safe assumptions. But nominations for Best Picture and Best Director (Todd Phillips) were far from locks. Instead, it cleaned up to beat “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “1917,” all of which have 10 nominations each. Does “Joker” have a shot to win Best Picture? That’s doubtful. In fact, it may only go home with two for Phoenix and Hildur Guonadottir’s haunting score. But the sheer number of nominations means it absolutely left its mark on Academy members in ways few other movies in the comic book/superhero genre have done, and that may be because this particular origin story is so unique and downright chilling, particular Phoenix’s all-timer performance. It also was, far and away, the domestic box office leader of all nine Best Picture nominees.