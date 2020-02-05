Day 4: Best Picture Nominee
Oscar Countdown

Day 4: Best Picture Nominee

Golden Globes Preview

Joaquin Phoenix is shown in a scene from "Joker."

 Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

With 11 nominations, “Joker” led the pack this year – and perhaps surprisingly. Joaquin Phoenix was thought to be a lock for a Best Actor nomination, and a few below-the-line categories were safe assumptions. But nominations for Best Picture and Best Director (Todd Phillips) were far from locks. Instead, it cleaned up to beat “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “1917,” all of which have 10 nominations each. Does “Joker” have a shot to win Best Picture? That’s doubtful. In fact, it may only go home with two for Phoenix and Hildur Guonadottir’s haunting score. But the sheer number of nominations means it absolutely left its mark on Academy members in ways few other movies in the comic book/superhero genre have done, and that may be because this particular origin story is so unique and downright chilling, particular Phoenix’s all-timer performance. It also was, far and away, the domestic box office leader of all nine Best Picture nominees.

– Matt Erickson, Times Correspondent

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts