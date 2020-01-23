Day 17: Production Design

One of the least appreciated Oscar categories is Production Design, which is a shame because those crew members can make or break how realistic a film looks to the viewer. It’s beyond just locations or sets. Those period-perfect typewriters in the newsroom in “The Post” or “Spotlight,” for example, were expertly curated by set decorators. An old cigarette case in “The Irishman,” the body-strewn battlefields in “1917,” the immaculate modern house in “Parasite,” the 1940s furniture in Jojo’s Berlin house in “Jojo Rabbit,” and the recreated late ‘60s streetscapes in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – the production designers are responsible for all of it. With the Best Picture race likely between “Hollywood,” “1917” and “Parasite,” this category probably has those three in the lead – and the way 1960s Hollywood was expertly redone in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” probably has that at the front of the pack. It will be hard for current Hollywood types to resist voting for nostalgia from their own town.