10 days: Best Actress

Early in the awards season, it was hard to imagine Lady Gaga not winning for "A Star is Born," her first film role. But then Glenn Close started to take over and has been winning just about everything for "The Wife." She was incredible in the role, even if it wasn't widely seen, and she's looked at as long overdue. Sometimes, nominees like Gaga or Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") are just nominated at the wrong time, and it looks like a win for Close will be almost the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award as well as a well-deserved Oscar for an individual performance.
