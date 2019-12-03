Police stock
File, The Times

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Central Indiana police say one person is dead and another is injured after two vehicles collided with the same train in separate crashes.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says just before midnight Tuesday a car was struck by the train near Brownsburg, an Indianapolis suburb west of the city. The impact toppled the car onto its side and left one person in the car with minor injuries.

While officers were working to remove that car from the tracks, a sport-utility vehicle crashed into the same train at another intersection, killing one person in the SUV.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Police said the SUV struck the train while it was stopped.

Hendricks County police say they’re investigating both crashes. WXIN reports the tracks where the crashes occurred don’t have crossing arms.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.