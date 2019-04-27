GARY — Police and fire officials gained control of a vehicle fire long enough to pull the driver out after a crash on an interstate ramp Saturday morning, but they were unable to revive the person.

Authorities were still working to determine the identity of the driver killed in the fiery crash and notify family, according to Indiana State Police.

Emergency crews responded about 8:30 a.m. to the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to westbound Interstate 80/90 for a report of a single-car crash, police said.

Crews arrived minutes later, but initially were unable to enter the car because of an intense fire. The car was off the ramp in the north ditch, police said.

The Gary Fire Department gained control of the fire, so a firefighter and a state trooper could break the driver's side window and pull the driver out, police said.

Troopers started first aid, but were unable to revive the driver.

Meanwhile, the fire flared back up and the car became ungulfed, police said.

The Lake County coroner's office was called to the scene along with crash investigators. 

All lanes remained open, because the crash was not in the road, police said.

