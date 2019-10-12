NEW ORLEANS — One person has been confirmed killed and three are unaccounted for after a large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.
City officials and Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the fatality Saturday.
News outlets report construction workers ran to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, came crashing down. Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.
WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse.
Authorities say 18 people were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were considered stable.
Edwards urged people to stay away from the area, which was still considered unstable. An unsupported crane was listing away from the building site.
In July, Spectacle Entertainment announced that it had signed a joint venture agreement with Hard Rock International to bring a Hard Rock Casino to Gary, which will be adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.
"Hard Rock is excited to partner with Spectacle Entertainment to create the first land-based gaming destination, bringing our world-class brand of entertainment to Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area," said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International chairman and CEO.
Spectacle Entertainment officials told the Gary Plan Commission that the gaming company hopes to open the land-based replacement for its Majestic Star casinos on Dec. 31, 2020, and then construct the hotel and parking facility within two to three years.