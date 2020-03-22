You are the owner of this article.
Deal reached in case involving Chicago's Puerto Rican parade

CHICAGO— The Illinois attorney general's office has reached a settlement in a bankruptcy case involving a group that organized an annual Puerto Rican parade and festival in Chicago that was under investigation for allegations of theft and deceptive practices.

As part of the deal, the Puerto Rican Parade Committee's remaining assets — about $30,000 from the sale of its home building — will be go to the Daniel Ramos Puerto Rican Festival Committee, which is now in charge of organizing the popular parade and summer festival in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Carmen Martinez, the partner of the Puerto Rican Parade Committee's former president, Angel Medina, was involved in numerous financial dealings with the committee, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Martinez has been banned from acting as a charitable fiduciary in the state and from serving as a trustee or board member for another nonprofit organization, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Martinez told the Tribune she preferred not to discuss the case.

When the committee filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017, it said it had more than $900,000 in debts.

The Illinois attorney general's office started investigating the nonprofit committee in July 2018 over complaints about hundreds of thousands of dollars in questionable spending.

The attorney general's office alleged that Martinez had violated Illinois' charitable trust laws.

