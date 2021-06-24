DEAR ANNIE: A Father's Lasting Legacy

My father died when I was 12 years old. I am an only child. He was my best friend. In my short time with him, two things stick out in my mind.

First, he told me when I was 10 that if I never smoked, he would buy me a car when I was 16. He was not around to buy me that car (and my mother could not afford to), but I can honestly say I have NEVER smoked a cigarette or any other form of tobacco. I know my father's heavy smoking led to his heart attack and early death.

Second, he insisted on checking my fingernails before we sat down at any meal. If my nails were dirty, which they rarely were, I had to go to the bathroom and clean them.

To this day, I notice the fingernails of those I share meals with. If they are dirty, it bothers me to no end. I instilled this concern for cleanliness in my children. — Left Me Too Young but With Some Good Lessons

Dear Too Young: I'm sorry for your loss. Your father sounded like a very kind and wise man who taught you some very practical and important life skills and habits.