DEAR ANNIE: A glutton for punishment?

He says he is planning on saving money to make a life there. I really don't know what to believe. She said she accidentally read one of my text messages to him — yeah, right; wasn't born yesterday — and that their relationship now is about kindness and forgiveness. She lies about everything on social media. She talks about dying to be thin and likes to make a spectacle of her lost weight and how she lost too much, but then will post other pictures saying she looks good for 55. She says she's always been a good mother, but she ran around for the last five years without being much of a mother.

My friend says he won't leave Florida because his boys live there. They are like 31, 29 and 27 — big boys who certainly can take care of themselves. I just have been in such shock over all of this that I had to leave the friendship. It just seems too codependent on his behalf, and she is somewhat of a narcissist. She lives for attention yet doesn't have a good opinion of herself. She lies about the truth, but that could be part of her illness — who knows? Do you think this is normal, and how would you have handled this if this was your friend? — Just Don't Get It