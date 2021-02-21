DEAR ANNIE: A new beginning overdue

When I try to communicate with him, I'll say something like, "Hey, can we talk?" and he says, "We are talking."

Not only did I take care of him and his kids for the past seven years. I also drove him to work and picked him up every day with not so much as a thank you.

My main question is, what in the world is wrong with me? Why am I more concerned with what he wants than what I want? Why am I holding on to a loveless, unhappy relationship?

I love living up North. It's beautiful. I have no intention of ever going back to Massachusetts. I truly feel like I lived in a foreign land my whole life and I'm finally home.

Please give it to me straight. I have been through a lot. I can handle it. — Feeling Sad in Northern Maine

Dear Feeling Sad: You have already had to handle a great deal of neglect and abuse in your relationship, and now it is time to exit stage left as soon as possible. I'm almost positive you know the answer to your question, but you have to say to yourself, "Enough is enough." You are holding onto this loveless and unhappy marriage because it has become a habit.