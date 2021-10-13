DEAR ANNIE: A physical or mental problem?

Cue major mystery health issue — one so severe he's basically bedridden and can only eat and perform basic functions through the constant consumption of various types of medical marijuana. This episode is so severe that doctors have spent the last several months testing him for many scary conditions. It's been terrifying and exhausting.

The doctors think he has a minor condition causing a lot of pain, but one that the doctors can't seem to find a cause or treatment for. We all suspect that at least some of his doctors no longer take him seriously. I know from my medical experience doctors can minimize chronic pain, but you need to be a persistent self-advocate or you are unlikely to get effective treatment.

I've started pushing hard for a diagnosis and treatment plan. Ultimately, it's difficult to know whether I should be asking for a psychological evaluation instead of pushing so hard for a treatment plan.

I'm utterly and completely exhausted from working full time, caring for our son, handling both of our medical issues, and the general day-to-day. It's affecting my health in serious ways, and my career is in free fall. I don't trust my decision-making on this. I'm too emotional and tired. — Burnt Out