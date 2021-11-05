DEAR ANNIE: A widow in the making

Instead of arguing or explaining your perspective, try to help him understand his own. The only way to take part in these milestones is to be here for them, and a reactive approach to personal health won't cut it.

We can't help people who don't want to help themselves, but the load often feels lighter when we shoulder it with someone else.

Try to tackle healthier eating and regular exercise altogether as a family. Incorporating better habits little by little into everyday routines may help your husband realize how much better he feels when he takes care of himself and how much life he has left to live.

Dear Annie: I'm in my 70s, as is my boyfriend. For the most part, we get along. But lately, I'm starting to worry about him. He lost his fiancee about five years ago, and I lost my husband six years ago, so we both know grief.