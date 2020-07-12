DEAR ANNIE: Accept him warts and all?

Dear Annie: With COVID-19, many people have had elective surgery postponed. Insurance companies are shortening the length of stays they will cover afterward, and I am hearing of people being discharged from the hospital the day after surgery, for what would normally have been a four- or five-day stay.

I am waiting to have surgery. More than the hospitalization, my concern is about home care afterward. I live alone, and my daughter plans to stay with me.

However, she works where there are a lot of people in and out, and I know that she is going out with friends and not wearing a mask now that businesses are reopening. The number of COVID cases is on the rise in my state.

I am starting to feel that I do not want my daughter staying with me after surgery. It's bad enough that she works with the public. A few weeks ago, I jokingly mentioned taking two weeks off from work to quarantine before surgery. Am I wrong to ask her not to go out socially for two weeks before? Should I plan to have visiting nurses instead? — Trying to Be a Patient Patient

Dear Patient Patient: You are not wrong to ask that of her. It is irresponsible of her to not wear a mask and socialize with a group of people. Your immune system won't be at its best while it is fighting to heal. While her intentions are sweet, the biggest way she can care for you is by protecting you from COVID. If her job does not allow for that, I recommend hiring professional nurses to care for you while your body gets strong. If your daughter is offended by that, have a serious talk with her about the protocols she would need to follow to care for you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0