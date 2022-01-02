DEAR ANNIE: Admonished Nana too critical?

Dear Annie: I am a 62-year-old Nana of two beautiful girls, ages 6 months and 3 years. My son and his wife live 2 1/2 hours away, so I visit them every six weeks or so. My daughter-in-law limited visitors, including her family, and I've been blessed to go into their home and help out between au pairs. We have a very nice relationship.

I've observed that Mom is often holding the baby while the au pair or Dad takes care of the 3-year-old. The toddler is naturally jealous of her sister and is acting out. She has not been in any structured day care and has had very minimal outside social interaction. At birth, the baby was in the neonatal intensive care unit for about a week. She is now doing beautifully. The toddler was breastfed even while Mom was pregnant.

I just came back from a recent visit. The 3-year-old had a cold with a constant runny nose. Her parents would not allow me to wipe her nose. It was impossible to play with her, as she constantly had to run to Mom or Dad to get her nose wiped. I'm not allowed to change diapers either, and the 3-year-old is in diapers, too. When I was emptying the dishwasher, Mom told me not to bother, but I did continue, in a spirit of service. That evening, the toddler was not at her best, and she hit her sister in the face rather hard while she was being held by Daddy. I said firmly, in a slightly raised voice, "That is wrong; you cannot do that." Seven words, that's it. Mom came running to the scene, told me she has this. Mom spoke to the toddler in a kind voice, explaining it is never OK to hit her sister.