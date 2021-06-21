DEAR ANNIE: Alcoholic wife in denial

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been married for 10 years. We have three children who mean the world to me. I'm sure that, on the outside looking in, people think everything is great. However, my wife has developed a drinking problem.

She says it isn't a problem, but I have to disagree. Every night she will drink between six and eight drinks. It starts right after she gets home and continues until she goes to bed.

She will often go downstairs to be alone and drink while "working" on her computer, or go "run an errand." I'll later find the cans in her car or the basement. This is all while I get the kids ready for bed and read to them, which I don't mind at all. But we have three small children, and sometimes it's not easy handling all of them on my own every night. But I love spending time with them.