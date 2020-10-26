DEAR ANNIE: An affair regardless

Dear Annie: My husband had an emotional affair with his boss. He texted her, called her and tried to go out with her. She did not reciprocate and, as far as I know, kept it strictly business. He told her his feelings, but she told him she was not interested. He quit his job after that but continued to text her, asking her to go out. She didn't reply.

When I found out, he told me he just wanted to have sex with her, and her not giving in made him pursue her more. Now, I feel in second place in my marriage. Would he still be here if had she had said yes? What were his true feelings?

They only worked together and were never physically intimate. I am lost and don't know what to do. — Lost and Alone

Dear Lost: What your husband did to you was disgraceful. You have every right to be upset and hurt. His intentions were enough for you to leave. You should seek the help of a professional marriage counselor to decide whether it is worth staying together. Best of luck.

Dear Annie: I'm a 24-year-old new mom to a gorgeous son. But I discovered that my husband was -- and I'm 100% sure still is — cheating on me with someone who I thought I could trust. She has known us since I found out I was pregnant.